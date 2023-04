Former Nigerian Ambassador to Britain, the late Bola Ajibola, has been eulogised for helping the Olusegun Obasanjo administration restore the confidence of investors in Nigeria after the dark days of the late military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The post ‘Ajibola helped Obasanjo’s govt to restore investors’ confidence’ appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper