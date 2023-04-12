Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Makes Rennervations Premiere After Snoplow Accident







After a near-fatal snowplow accident four months ago, Jeremy Renner made an appearance at the premiere of “Rennervations”. Having worked on the theme song, the Hawkeye actor discussed how music has been therapeutic for him during his recovery. He said, “I started playing music when I was 12… and the drums and learned different instruments […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper