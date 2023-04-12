Elderly Couple Dies After Eating Poisonous Fish — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oke Odunmorayo

11 April 2023   |  
5:15 pm

An elderly couple in Malaysia died from consuming poisonous pufferfish, causing their daughter to call for more stringent regulations to avert similar tragedies. Pufferfish meat, commonly known as ‘fugu’ in Japanese, is considered a highly prized delicacy despite being extremely toxic. The fish’s organs, skin, blood and bones contain high levels of tetrodotoxin, a deadly…

