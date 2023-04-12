How Peter Obi was detained at UK airport

The campaign office of Labour Party on Wednesday said Peter Obi was detained and harassed by immigration officers at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

“He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country,” Labour Party campaign spokesman Diran Onifade said in a statement.

“Since Obi’s face was already an international frame, especially for Nigerians, Africans home, and in Diaspora who are likely to be Obidients, the people quickly raised their voices wondering why he was being delayed.”

Onifade said the former Anambra State governor was detained and questioned for a duplication offense and suggested that someone must have been impersonating Obi in London.

“Since the impersonator is still at large, the scenario is unimaginable as Obi could be implicated in a series of forbidden acts and even be framed in a…