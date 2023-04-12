Kano Governorship: APC asks tribunal to declare election inconclusive | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) has asked the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to declare the March 18 election in the state inconclusive.

The party is challenging the declaration of Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP)as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

NAN reports that Kabir-Yusuf of NNPP polled 1,019,602 votes to defeat his rival the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, of APC who scored 892,705 votes.

In a five-volume petition, filed dated April 9, the APC alleged that Kabir-Yusuf of NNPP was not qualified to contest the election on the grounds that his name was not on the list of members of NNPP sent to INEC.

The respondents in the petition are NNPP, Kabir-Yusuf and INEC.

The APC alleged that NNPP did not win the election with the majority of lawful votes, arguing that some of the votes cast were invalid and if removed from the scores, APC will have the highest…