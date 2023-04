Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has revealed details about his prolonged absence from the limelight due to illness. In 2019, he alleged that he was poisoned by those envious of his successful career. “My illness was actually perpetrated by people that hate me. They did what they did to me. […]

