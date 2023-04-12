Police call for installation of CCTV in Akwa-Ibom to reduce crime rate | The Guardian Nigeria News

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has called for the installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in major cities to reduce the crime rate in the state.

Police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom Odiko Macdon said this while playing host to members of the Correspondents’ Chapel during his annual get-together in Uyo, on Tuesday.

According to Macdon, there should be a digitalization of all apparatus in the state in order to combat crime.

He called on governor-elect, Umo Bassey Eno, to make it a priority in his administration.

“We are calling on the incoming administration, whom we believe has the capacity to do this, to digitalise and make policing in Akwa Ibom State technologically driven.

“Let’s have CCTV everywhere in Uyo. It is doable, it is possible. Let’s have it in Ikot Ekpene, in Eket, in most towns in Akwa Ibom, if we cannot have it in all the villages and all the local governments.

“I’m an advocate of community policing, it will help to a great…