5,000 insurers meet in Lagos to deliberate on industry’s challenges, prospects | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria is set to host over 5,000 delegates at the 2023 edition of the West African Insurance Association (WAICA) Educational Conference in Lagos from May 7 to 9, 2023.

WAICA is an institution that promotes cooperation among underwriting companies in West Africa. The Africa insurance gathering is coming to Nigeria again after seven years with the theme, ‘Repositioning the Insurance Industry in West Africa for Global Competitiveness’.

The Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee of the Conference, Bola Odukale, disclosed the plans, saying underwriting companies across West Africa will be to square up with their global counterparts to enable them to play as global brands.

Odukale, who doubles as the Deputy Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), also said the industry would leverage the forum to discuss rating, which is key to competing globally.

