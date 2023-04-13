Fury vs. Usyk, Joshua/Wilder possible for December in Saudi Arabia | The Guardian Nigeria News

The battles to decide the world’s best heavyweight boxer may hold in Saudi Arabia in December. According to boxingnews24.com, the plan is for Olesksandr Usyk to meet Tyson Fury in all heavyweight champions bout, while Anthony Joshua will battle with Deontay Wilder.

The idea is that the winners of the two fights will meet in ‘the ultimate showdown,’ according to Simon Jordan. With Joshua-Wilder and Fury-Usyk fights rumoured to be holding in Saudi Arabia, the fighters would make boatloads of money, which makes it worthwhile for them to take these risky fights.

It’s believed by some that World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) doesn’t fancy mixing it up with International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) champ Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs), but the Saudi would change that.

Before those mouth-watering match-ups can occur this December in the Middle East, Usyk must defend against his WBA mandatory, Daniel…