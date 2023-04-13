



Nigerian rapper Ogunmefun Olanrewaju, also known as Vector is the latest person to criticize the depiction of Eyo, in the film “Gangs of Lagos” following that of chief Adebola Dosunmu, the Akinsiku of Lagos. The rapper posted a short video on his Instagram account educating Nigerians and Lagosians of what Eyo truly means and not […]

The post "Gangs of Lagos" Portrayed Eyo as “Murderous Criminality” – Vector appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper