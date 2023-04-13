Keyamo reacts to Tinubu’s inclusion on Time’s most influential people list | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s junior labour minister Festus Keyamo has reacted to the inclusion of Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2023.

Tinubu has had a great year so far especially after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him as the winner of the 2023 presidential election which was held on February 25th.

“Our own ASIWAJU @officialABAT is one of the 100 most influential People in the world by Time magazine. He made it under the category of LEADERS. Enormous respect. Let the wailing of losers begin,” Keyamo, who is also a spokesperson for Tinubu’s campaign, said on Thursday.

Time magazine while selecting Tinubu as one of its 100 most influential people of 2023 said winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat.

“But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare. Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his…