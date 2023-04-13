My son came to Akure for Easter break, he’s not a ‘Yahoo boy’, says mother of driver stoned to death in Ondo | The Guardian Nigeria News

… Says son was killed in her presence.

Following the gruesome killing of a 35-year-old driver, Tope Olorunfemi, who was mobbed to death in Akure, Ondo State capital, the mother of the deceased had refuted the claims making the rounds that his son was an internet fraudster popularly known as “yahoo boy”.

According to the grieving mother, Mrs Mojisola Olorunfemi, his son was into the e-hailing business in Lagos State and came to Akure with his family to celebrate Easter.

On Easter Monday, a mob beat and stoned the deceased to death after crushing some road users to death and injuring six due to alleged reckless driving.

After killing the deceased driver, his car, a Toyota Camry (muscle), was also set ablaze by the irate mob in the presence of his wailing parents.

The mother disclosed that the accident was caused due to alleged brake failure, adding that he was mobbed to death in her presence, while she was helpless to stop the lynching of her son.

She added that his father…