Insinuations that the National Working Committee and National Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have zoned the leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly is not true, chairman, senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru has indicated

The post National Assembly Leadership: APC yet to take any decision on zoning, Says Senate Spokesperson appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper