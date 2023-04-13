Sanwo-Olu halts all building developments on Banana Island | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that all developments on Banana Island be placed on hold, subject to a comprehensive audit by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA). This is to determine how many buildings are being constructed without approval from the Lagos State Government and if all approved buildings are being built in line with the approval limits provided. This exercise will be extended to other estates and gated communities

The directive comes in the aftermath of the collapse of a seven-storey building under construction on Banana Island. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and nobody has died as of the time of this report. Twenty-five people were rescued from the site, and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has continued excavation work, using the architectural designs.

According to a news release issued by Gbenga Omotoso, the commissioner for Information & Strategy, the Lagos State Government has also launched a probe…