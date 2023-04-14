Atiku, PDP’s petition an abuse of court process, Tinubu tells tribunal | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has described the petition filed by Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against his election victory as “a gross abuse of court processes.”

Tinubu, in a reply to the petition through his team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja.

In a preliminary objection marked: CA/PEPC/05/2023, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate in the Feb. 25 election, prayed the court to dismiss the entire petition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar, 1st petitioner, and PDP, 2nd petitioner, in the petition marked: CA/PEPC/05/2023, had sued INEC, Tinubu and APC as 1st to 3rd respondents respectively.

The petitioners are seeking the nullification of the Feb 25 presidential poll.

Tinubu, who defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election, scored a total of 8,794,726 votes, the highest of all the…