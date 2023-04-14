NSIA stimulates over 245,000 direct jobs in 10 years, says Sadiq | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Commits to sustaining diversified assets strategy

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), has said that the Sovereign Wealth Fund has stimulated over 245,000 direct and 315,300 indirect jobs in the last 10 years.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NSIA, Mr Aminu Umar Sadiq, who stated this at a media parley in Abuja, also promised that the agency was committed to sustaining a diversified assets strategy to ensure better returns for Nigeria.

He added that NSIA’s total assets had grown to N1.02 trillion at the close of its 2022 financial year on December 31. According to him, the asset growth indicated a 10.5 percent increase from the N919.73 billion recorded in 2021.

In the presentation that showed the investment institution’s 2022 performance comprehensive report, he noted that its non-volatile revenue such as interest income, revenue from infrastructure business and management fees earned from fiduciary activities, increased by 34.5 percent (N15.7 billion)…