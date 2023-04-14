One dies from Banana Island building collapse — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State government, on Friday, announced that a body has been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said: “The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) workers’ search and recovery efforts unearthed the remains of the adult male hitherto unaccounted for by site supervisors.

“The excavation of the site, using the architectural designs, continues. The site has been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation. Quadrants 2 and 3 have been levelled to ground zero, with the search operation completed. Quadrant 4 is ongoing.”

According to Omotoso, twenty-five people were rescued from the site when the building went down on Wednesday and they are all doing fine.

“When a roll call was conducted by the site supervisors, everyone was accounted for. Nobody could ascertain whether the victim, whose body…