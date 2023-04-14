



Nigeria Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has been nominated for the UEFA Europa Conference League, player and goal of the week award. Moffi’s nomination was announced on UEFA’s Europa Conference League Twitter handle. The Super Eagles striker was impressive as his two goals for Nice, helped them to a 2-2 draw away to Basel in […]

The post UEFA nominate Nigeria's Moffi for player, goal of the week award appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper