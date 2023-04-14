Xi tells Lula China’s development will create opportunities for Brazil | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Xi Jinping told his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday that China’s development would create new opportunities for Brazil, as they met in Beijing and affirmed their close economic and diplomatic ties.

Lula’s visit to his country’s top trading partner has focused on strengthening those connections, as well as spreading the message that “Brazil is back” as a key player on the global stage.

The veteran leftist was greeted by Xi on Friday afternoon at a red carpet ceremony outside Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where a military band played the national anthems of Brazil and China.

Xi told Lula in the meeting that followed China viewed relations between the two countries as a diplomatic high priority, according to a readout from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs that was carried by state media.

“As comprehensive strategic partners, China and Brazil share extensive common interests,” he said.

“China will pursue high-quality…