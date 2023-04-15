Alpha Global Childcare to host educational webinar | The Guardian Nigeria News

Alpha Global Childcare is set to host an educational webinar aimed at providing support, training and inspiration to early years practitioners, administrators, managers and caregivers worldwide, with a particular focus on Africa.

The webinar which will hold on Saturday, April 15, 2023, is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to revolutionize early years education in the region.

According to Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alpha Global Childcare Caroline Popoola said the event will be a platform for corporate organizations and the public sector at large to join hands with the company to educate and equip amazing practitioners, educators, and nursery owners alike.

The webinar will cover topics such as maintaining and building a supportive work culture in a childcare setting, managing learners’ behaviour in early years, and leadership in early childhood education.

“Leadership is key to supporting and sustaining quality in early childhood education, care settings,…