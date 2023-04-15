I want every child to be aware of their — Guardian Woman — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nonye Henrietta Umeh is a multiple award-winning women’s leader, body safety expert, anti-GBV campaigner, author, Child and Women’s Rights Activist. She is the Project Manager of Powered Voices, a community-based organisation (CBO) focused on raising awareness on sexual gender-based violence(SGBV) and HIV-related abuses. The CBO educates, supports, and provides resources for the masses to create healthier families and strengthen communities. The University of Maiduguri graduate is the Founder of Body Safety Academy, a social impact organisation (SIO) focused on eradicating child abuse in our world through e-learning, media advocacy, and outreach campaigns. She is a licensed Physiotherapist and a Fellow of YALI RLC, a programme that equips young African leaders with proficiency and resources to facilitate change in their countries.

Henrietta has won several awards for her work, including the ‘Most 20 Outstanding Women Leaders’ in 2021 by YALI RLC Alumni (Nigerian Chapter) for…