Jigawa pilgrims board deposits N2.5bn with NAHCON for 2023 Hajj





Jigawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has deposited N2.5 billion with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) as part of the state’s 2023 Hajj fares. Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Umar Labbo, told newsmen in Dutse on Friday that NAHCON allocated 1,225 seats to the state for the 2023 exercise. He said each […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper