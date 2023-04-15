Kano Guber: INEC erred, NNPP candidate didn’t score highest vote, APC tells tribunal | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano state, has said the governor-elect of the state, Abba Kabir Yusuf​​​ of the New Nigeria People Party, NNPP, scored only 178,374 votes in the last governorship election in the state and shouldn’t have been declared the winner.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Yusuf, the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The electoral umpire said the NNPP candidate scored a total of 1,019,602 votes while it said the candidate of the APC, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna scored 890,705.

But the party, in its petition before the state election petition tribunal, said NNPP and its candidate had 896,022 unlawful votes during the election and if subtracted from the 1,019,602 will leave him with 178,374 votes.

The party alleged that unlawful ballot papers that did not have the signature, stamp and date of the election were used in casting votes for the second Respondent.

According to the…