Kogi 2023: APC Special Congress ratifies Ododo as Governorship candidate







The candidature of Ahmed Usman Ododo as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress in the Kogi State governorship election, scheduled for November 11, has been ratified by a special Congress of the party, as stipulated in the guidelines for the primary election, which held on Friday. The special congress, presided over by the […]

