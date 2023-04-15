Mischief makers and their failed campaign of calumny against NNPC, officials | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration winds down in glorious departure, mischief makers have rolled up their sleeves to drag in the mud the hard-earned credibility of Mr. Mele Kyari, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), alongside Mr. Umar Ajiya, the company’s group executive director, Finance and Accounting.

No plot can be more mischievous than the desperation to tarnish one’s image by concocting lies to mislead the public. Mischief makers working for God-knows paymaster(s), have continued to cast aspersions on Mr. Kyari, an indefatigable trailblazer par excellence and other senior officials of the NNPC Limited.

They have continued to promote mischievous write ups, obviously tailored to pull down Mr. Kyari because of the streams of accolades he has received in recent times for his contribution to the growth and development of Nigeria’s energy sector.

This is because there is either a seeming lack of…