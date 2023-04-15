



The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has offered to fix both the Abuja and Lagos national stadiums in 8 months if given the opportunity. Egbe said to do this, his company would not need a humongous amount of money as currently being brandished in official and unofficial quarters. The Bayelsa state born […]

The post Monimichelle boss offers to fix Abuja, Lagos National Stadiums in eight months appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper