Tearful Biden explores faith and family at finale of Ireland trip — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

US President Joe Biden brought an emotive visit to Ireland to a climax on Friday with a campaign-style exhortation for hope, after a tearful encounter with the priest who read the last rites to his late son.

The Democratic president, who has Irish roots, gave a concluding speech that coincided with an angry address back home by Donald Trump, his potential Republican rival for the presidential election next year.

Biden was feted by an estimated 27,000 people as he spoke in front of the floodlit St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, one of his family’s ancestral hometowns, in northwest Ireland.

In 1828, Biden’s forebear Edward Blewitt sold the bricks that went into the construction of the Roman Catholic cathedral, using the money to fund his famine-stricken family’s later emigration to the United States.

The 80-year-old president has yet to formally declare that he will run again in next year’s election, but all the trappings of a campaign rally were present in Ballina.

The…