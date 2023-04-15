US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police in the US state of New Mexico released footage Friday showing officers shooting a man dead after responding to the wrong address.

The Farmington Police Department released body camera videos and 911 audio of the incident on April 5, in which three officers knocked on the door of the wrong house.

They were responding to a call about domestic violence from 5308 Valley View Ave but footage shows the officers arriving at a house marked “5305”.

Chief Steve Hebbe ordered the release under state law “and out of a desire to be forthcoming and transparent with the Farmington community, the general public, and the news media,” the department said in a statement.

The footage shows the officers knocking on the door several times and identifying themselves.

The officers then request confirmation of the address from dispatch and discuss whether they are at the wrong house.

Moments later, a man opens the door and points a firearm at the officers before they draw and immediately…