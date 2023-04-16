ADVAN to unveil NMDT, GARM at 2023 Summit | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has concluded plans to unveil two key sub-bodies for the association namely Nigerian Marketing Development Team (NMDT) and the Nigerian Chapter of Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) at the 2023 ADVAN IGNITES scheduled for April 19, 2023 in Lagos.

In a statement, ADVAN revealed that the Nigerian Marketing Development Team is a group of top Chief Marketing Officers/Marketing Directors, coming together to lead growth and value for marketing in Nigeria.

According to ADVAN’s Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director, Mrs. Ediri Ose-Ediale, “As senior professionals of marketing and brand building, they have decided to provide value and support for marketing in Nigeria. For the profession, they will contribute towards creating valuable, real-time marketing insights, case studies among others that would serve in educating upcoming professionals,” she said.

On the practice, she stated that NMDT would ensure how…