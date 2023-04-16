Knowledge leadership critical to Africa’s growth ambitions, says VP Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, says knowledgeable leadership committed to good governance remains critical to fulfilling Africa’s growth ambitions.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the vice president said this at a virtual lecture to the 2023 Africana Conference of the Fletcher School, Tufts University, U.S.

The title of the lecture is, “Africa 2050: Making Growth Work.”

Osinbajo addressed a wide range of issues affecting Africa’s development.

He said that though situations of wars, pandemic, political strife and energy crisis, among other factors, were inhibiting development in the continent, leadership remained key.

“Africa’s growth ambitions will surely need knowledgeable leadership committed to good governance.

“Apart from the serendipity of getting the right leaders at the right time, the things I have spoken about fall within the purview of national governments.

“The reality though is that getting the…