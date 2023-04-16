Kogi APC primaries: NUJ warns 'disgruntled' politicians against misrepresentation of facts







The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State chapter, has cautioned aggrieved aspirants in the Kogi State Governorship primary elections against misrepresentation of facts regarding the conduct of the elections, saying that, as journalists, who covered the exercise, they were in a better position to give account of events around the process.

Source: Guardian Newspaper