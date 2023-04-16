Melaye wins PDP governorship ticket in Kogi state | The Guardian Nigeria News

Senator Dino Melaye has emerged as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate in Kogi state after winning the party’s primary election.

Melaye was declared the winner on Sunday after securing a total of 317 votes while his closest challenger, Idoko Lona had 201 votes.

The chairman of, PDP primary Election Committee, Ahmed Makarfi announced the results on Sunday at the end of the indirect primary held in Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

A former Deputy Governor, Yomi Awoniyi scored 77 votes and the PDP governorship candidate in 2019, Musa Wada had a total of 56 votes.

The Kogi State Governorship Election is scheduled for November 11, 2023.

It should be recalled that Melaye recently said that he is more than qualified to be governor as the former member of the House of Representatives hit back at Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike had laughed off his aspiration to succeed Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi, saying Melaye lacks the qualifications to…