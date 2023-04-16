%Tompolo tasks religious leaders, others on uprightness % % %

The President and Chairman of “Tompolo Foundation”, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has urged politicians and religious leaders to always be upright in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Tompolo, who made the call on Saturday during the grand finale of the “2023 Amaseikumor Annual Festival”, also urged Nigerians to remain truthful and support the leaders for societal growth.

The festival was held at Oporoza, the administrative headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

The former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), explained that society could achieve success and greatness when there is a collective effort by all.

“My message to Nigerians is that everybody should do the right thing.

“Whether you are a politician, traditional ruler or pastor, everybody should do the right and stand for the truth,” he said.

Tompolo, who joined his kinsmen in celebrating the…