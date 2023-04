Davido has said his social media is now strictly for business-oriented posts. The singer known for his hit song ‘Timeless’ expressed that he prefers not to share personal content on his social media accounts, anymore. In his words, ‘OBO’ said, “Though I used to get into trouble, my social media is now strictly for business […]

The post Davido Tells Fans “Social Media Page, Strictly For Business” appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper