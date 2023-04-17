Inconclusive Adamawa poll: Drama as INEC disowns REC, voids Binani’s declaration | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Fintiri calls for calm in re-run poll

• Binani in ‘acceptance speech’ dedicates ‘win’ to Nigerian women

• Atiku alerts of plot to undermine democracy, instigate violence in Adamawa

• PDP seeks arrest of Adamawa REC, insists Fintiri won

• Sani: Declaration of Binani rape on democracy, civilian coup

• DSS probes attack on its personnel in Adamawa

While the furore over outcome of the February 25 presidential election is yet to abate, controversy, yesterday, dogged the conduct of Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State, when the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, unilaterally declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Binani, winner.

Before his declaration, the state’s returning officer, Prof. Mele Mohammed, had on Saturday night, declared results of 10 out of the 20 Councils where supplementary election held and had scheduled continuation for 11:00a.m. on Sunday.

While the entire state…