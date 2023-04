From heaps of debts to tattered revenues, unsustainable wages to poorly-equipped civil servants and dead assets to loads of contingent liabilities, the 18 new chief executives of states who will be taking oaths of office on May 29 have their jobs clearly cut out for them.

