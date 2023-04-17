Petition: Tribunal orders substituted service on Sanwo-Olu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has granted an exparte application by Labour Party’s Gubernatorial Candidate, Mr Gbadegbo Rhodes-Vivour, for a substituted service on the state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Rhodes-Vivour and Labour Party, through their counsel, Mr Olagbade Benson, had informed the tribunal that Sanwo-Olu evaded service of the petition on him by the court’s bailiff.

They alleged that Sanwo-Olu refused to collect the document from the bailiff when the court official got to his office to serve him.

In the petition number EPT/LAG/GOV/04/2023, they are praying the court to grant them leave to serve the petition and other processes on the governor and his deputy through substituted means, by posting same via DHL courier services or any other recognised courier service company, to the respondent’s official residence at Lagos House, Marina, Lagos.

