Police arrest woman for allegedly selling baby for N600,000 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Olaide Adekunle for selling her 18-month-old daughter to an unidentified buyer for N600,000.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the 33-year-old woman was arrested following a complaint by her husband, Nureni Rasaq, at Sango divisional headquarters.

Rasaq reported that his wife left home for Lagos on March 15 with their daughter but returned home without her.

He said all efforts to know what happened to their baby yielded nothing as his wife was unable to give any reasonable response.

“Upon the report, the DPO of Sango Division, CSP Dahiru Saleh, detailed his detectives to go after the said woman, and she was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that she had sold the baby to someone in Lagos for N600,000.

“When asked the reason for her action, she stated that she borrowed money from a microfinance bank, and when she was unable to pay back the money, the…