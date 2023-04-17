Rice processors, farmers count loses as foreign rice return to markets





Multiple brands of foreign rice from countries including Thailand and India have returned to markets in Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina States. Agricultural experts, rice dealers and farmers say the development has affected local production while lamenting the porous borders.Nigeria had in August 2019 directed the closure of all land borders to stop the importation of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper