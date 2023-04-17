% | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari on the fifth day of the official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, shared a warm moment with Governors of Borno and Yobe, Prof. Babagana Zulum and Mai Mala Buni as well as Katsina State Governor-elect, Dikko Radda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader also received updates from some Nigerian government officials on ongoing situations, including the conclusion of outstanding elections back in the country.

At the Makkah Guest Palace where he is accommodated by the government of the host country, Buhari received briefings from the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and a past Chief of Army Staff, retired Gen. Tukur Buratai also updated the president on developments in their official assignments.

While responding to the briefs, the president said: ”Whatever Nigeria has achieved today is due to the power of its democracy and the power…