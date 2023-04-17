World Bank offers LAPD support to enhance investment concepts | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) has announced that they have reached an agreement with the World Bank which will in turn offer support to the Lagos Platform for Development (LAPD) to enhance investment concepts in the state.

Making this announcement on Monday, the PPP Lagos tweeted that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public-Private Partnerships in Lagos State and Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu recently had a meeting with the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Western and Central Africa, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri.

It said that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the technical assistance being provided by the World Bank to the LAPD initiative.

The LAPD also said that its focus is on prioritizing investment concepts and assessing project viability and the World Bank is offering their support to this cause.

“The meeting was aimed at exploring ways to enhance collaboration between the World Bank and the LAPD initiative in order to achieve better…