APC under pressure to cede Reps Speakership seat to North West | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the proclamation of the 10th National Assembly, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is under pressure to cede the seat of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the northwest geopolitical zone of the country.

The lobby group believed to have the support of Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai argues that the zone contributed in no small measure in the victory of President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the recently held presidential poll.

The House Leader, Ado Alhassan Doguwa, the former Chairman of the House Committee on internal security and Intelligence, Aminu Sani Jaji and Tajudeen Abass are among the leading contenders for the plum job.

APC’s Vice National Chairman North West, Dr Salihu Lukman who is already in support of the clamour stressed the need for the leadership profile of the 10th National Assembly to take the colouration of the leadership of the country in 1999 which had a President from South-West and Vice…