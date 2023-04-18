Brazil rejects US criticism, defends Russia ties | The Guardian Nigeria News

Brazil pushed back against US criticism that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda on the Ukraine war as he held talks with Moscow’s top diplomat.

Lula’s meeting Monday with Sergei Lavrov in Brasilia follows state visits to China and the Middle East, during which Lula said the United States should “stop encouraging war and start talking about peace” in Ukraine.

He also claimed Kyiv shares the blame for the conflict, which began when Russian forces poured into Ukraine in February 2022.

Lula’s remarks echoed a line frequently used by Moscow and its strategic ally Beijing, which blame the West for the war.

In addition to earning a US reproof the comments drew frustration Tuesday from Kyiv, which warned Brazil’s leader was giving “equal weighting” to Ukraine and Russia over the war’s origins.

China seeks to position itself as neutral on the Ukraine conflict, but has maintained its partnership with Moscow and refrained from…