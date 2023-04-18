Flutterwave announces Kenya as gateway to East Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Africa’s leading payments technology company, Flutterwave, has announced that Nairobi, Kenya, will serve as its regional hub in East Africa.

Chief Regulatory and Government Relations Officer, Flutterwave, Oluwabankole Falade, made this known during last week’s 3rd American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Business Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya which brought together the AmChams across East Africa, together with a senior U.S. government delegation, U.S. investors convened by the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Africa Business Center, and East African businesses and officials, to chart new paths for enhanced US commercial engagement with Kenya and the East Africa Region.

More than 500 East African and American delegates participated.

Falade said: “We recognize the invaluable role Kenya plays in the East African region, and the country’s business-friendly environment and digital capability, and as a business with African roots, and headquartered…