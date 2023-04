The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered for the replacement of the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde. This was disclosed by Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday in Abuja. According to Adejobi, the IGP ordered that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP […]

The post IGP replaces commissioner of police in Adamawa appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper