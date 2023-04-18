INEC suspends Adamawa REC Yunusa-Ari | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, in Adamawa State.

INEC’s secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, said in a statement on Monday that Yunusa-Ari should avoid the commission’s office until further notice.

“I hereby convey the commission’s decision that you (Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State, should stay away from the commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice,” Oriaran-Anthony said.

The development follows Yunusa-Ari’s declaration of Aisha Dahiru Binani, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, as the governor-elect following the Saturday supplementary election.

INEC later said the declaration was null and void.

Oriaran-Anthony added that the commission had directed the administrative secretary in the state to take charge of its affairs with immediate effect.