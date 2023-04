The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the closing date for the ongoing 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration by one week. The DE registration exercise started on Monday, March 20, and was billed to end on Thursday, April 20. It has now been extended by one week, starting from Friday, April 21. JAMB […]

