Police arrest APGA factional chair in court premises | The Guardian Nigeria News

There was mild drama, on Monday, at the premises of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Bwari, Abuja, as factional Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, was arrested by the Nigerian police.

The arrest followed a complaint by the prosecution lawyer, CSP Ezekiel Rinamsomte, that Njoku, prior to the commencement of the criminal case filed against him, had verbally threatened him as counsel in the matter.

He told Justice Mohammed Madugu shortly after the case was about to be adjourned. He said the complaint had already been lodged at the Bwari Divisional Police Station.

“My lord, this morning when I came to the court, he (Njoku) saw me, waved his hand at me and said prosecutor how are you and we shook hands.

“I did not even recognise him because there is nothing personal between me and him.

“The next thing this man started telling me was that he was going to send calamity upon calamities upon my family; that members of my family will…