Railway corporation generates N715.09m from passengers in Q3 2022 – NBS





The Nigerian Railway Corporation generated N715.09 million in revenue from passengers in Q3 of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says. This is contained in the NBS Rail Transportation Data for Q3 and Q4 2022 released in Abuja on Tuesday. The report showed that the figure dropped by 60.52 per cent compared to the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper