Moscow has opened a new criminal case against Russia’s top opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who is already serving a nine-year prison sentence, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday. “A new criminal case was opened against Alexei Navalny while he’s in prison as a result of a ‘provocation’,” Kira Yarmysh said in English on Twitter. Yarmysh said […]

The post Russia opens new case against Navalny: spokeswoman appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper